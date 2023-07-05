Meerut, July 5: Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son reportedly met with a car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a canter rammed into their vehicle at high speed. ‘Second D.O.B:- 05/01/23’ Rishabh Pant’s Updated Bio on Social Media Leaves Fans Guessing, Some Link it to his Car Accident.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when Praveen was coming from Pandav Nagar. The car got badly damaged, but Praveen and his son had a narrow escape.

The driver of the canter has reportedly been arrested by the local police.

Praveen stays in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and played a key role in India's 2008 CB series win under M.S. Dhoni in Australia. He played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, besides featuring in 119 IPL matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).