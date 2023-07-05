Following the one-off Test and a long break, Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh resumes with three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which will be followed by two T20Is. Meanwhile, the BAN vs AFG first ODI takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). For BAN vs AFG live streaming online and live TV telecast details of the first ODI, you can scroll down. BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Match in Chattogram.

With Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 slotted later this year, the current ODI series will serve as ideal preparation for both Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Interestingly, both teams are expected to meet in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, apart from the CWC 2023. Before the big-ticket fixtures, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be looking to dominate the proceedings. Tamim Iqbal is in charge of Bangladesh, while Hashmatullah Shahidi is captain of Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Usman Ghani Takes Break from International Cricket After Alleging Corruption in Management.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG 1st ODI on TV will not get live telecast on any channel.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2023?

The good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG 1st ODI will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).