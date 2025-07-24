Solo [Indonesia], July 24 (ANI): India's campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships 2025 began on a strong note led by commanding performances in the singles events.

In women's singles, Vennala Kalagotla on Wednesday impressed with two back-to-back wins -- a swift 21-6, 21-10 win over Alissa Kuleshova in just 15 minutes, followed by a 21-18, 21-16 result against Indonesia's Auberta Zerlina to enter the round-of-32. Second seed Tanvi Sharma eased past UAE's Vaidehi Kalidasan 21-6, 21-6, while Tanvi Reddy Andluri defeated Cheok Ian Ung 21-9, 21-10.

In men's singles, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam beat Myanmar's Lal Zuidika 21-15, 21-7, Ansh Negi overcame Ding Han Jin 21-16, 21-15, and there were straight-game wins for Hmar Lalthazuala and Rounak Chouhan, as per a Badminton Association of India (BAI) press release.

In doubles, Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan beat Vietnam's Nguyen Vu Ngoc Tran/Pham Thi Truc An 21-16, 21-14, while Gayatri/Mansa Rawat edged out Andrea Hernandez/Mary Untal 21-17, 21-18. Vishnu Kode/Keerthy Manchala held firm in a 22-20, 16-21, 21-19 mixed doubles win.

Meanwhile, Rujula Ramu and the C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri, exited early.

The competition is being held from July 18 to 27, and Tanvi Sharma, along with junior world number one men's pair of Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gibburu, are leading the team.

The competition consists of two parts: a team event scheduled from July 18 to 22, and individual events from July 23 to 27. India will be competing in both categories.

The continental badminton championships serve as a significant stepping stone towards the BWF Junior World Championships, which will be held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati later this year.

India's squad for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri. (ANI)

