BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: The ongoing three-match T20I series sees hosts Bangladesh national cricket team take an unassailable 2-0 lead over visitors Pakistan national cricket team. With pitches in both T20Is thus far being slow and low, expect the third and final BAN vs PAK T20I 2025 on July 24 to also produce a low-scoring thriller. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Who Is Ahmed Daniyal? Know All About Pakistan’s New Fast Bowler Who Clocked 146 Kmph During BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

Bangladesh have been clinical with the ball, with several individuals stepping up with the bat, ensuring the hosts a lead in the BAN vs PAK T20I 2025 series. On the other hand, Pakistan have looked undercooked, with almost all their batters showcasing no application in tough conditions, leaving a young bowling attack under pressure. BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025: Jaker Ali Scores Half-Century As Bangladesh Secure Historic Series Win Over Pakistan.

We have drafted the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jaker Ali (BAN)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Faheem Ashraf (PAK)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Ahmed Daniyal (PAK), Shofiful Islam (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (vc)

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Jaker Ali (BAN), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Ahmed Daniyal (PAK), Shofiful Islam (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)

