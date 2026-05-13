Sports News | Bangladesh Cricket Board Constitutes Election Commission for 2026 Board of Directors Polls

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 13 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the formation of the Election Commission that will supervise the BCB Board of Directors Election 2026.

The three-member commission will oversee and conduct all procedures related to the election process in accordance with the board's rules and regulations.

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Senior Advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Ahsanul Karim, has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. The other members of the panel are Md. Israil Hawlader, Police Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, and A. B. M. Ehsanul Mamun, Deputy Secretary and Director (Planning & Development) at the National Sports Council.

The BCB confirmed the development through an official media release issued from Dhaka on Wednesday.

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The Election Commission is expected to manage the administrative and procedural aspects of the upcoming election for the cricket board's governing body.

Earlier on Monday, the Bangladesh govt formed a three-member committee to probe the decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the decision regarding Bangladesh's non-participation in the recently concluded T20 World Cup held in India", Mahbub Ul Alam, Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told ANI over the phone.

He also told that Dr AKM Oli Ullah (Additional Secretary, Administration Wing, Ministry of Youth and Sports) will be the convener of the committee, which includes Habibul Bashar Sumon (former National Captain and former Chief Selector of BCB) and Barrister Faisal Dastagir (Supreme Court Lawyer and sports organiser).

According to the media reports, the committee will examine the reasons behind the decision not to play the tournament and determine if there were any diplomatic or strategic failures involved. The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report to the Ministry within 15 working days.

Ahead of the tournament, the BCB had expressed security concerns over playing in India and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC rejected the proposal, citing the absence of any credible or verifiable threat to the Bangladesh team in India.

Subsequently, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the 20-team tournament after the BCB declined to participate under the published schedule.

Following the appointment of Aminul Haque as Bangladesh's Minister for Youth and Sports, the government had promised a formal inquiry into the unprecedented withdrawal to ensure accountability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)