Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 7 (ANI): The Bangladesh government has named former cricketer Tamim Iqbal as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The decision came after the government dissolved the Aminul Islam-led BCB board of directors on Tuesday.

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According to the report, the decision came after the recommendations of the five-member investigation committee that looked into various allegations in the BCB's elections held in October last year.

The 37-year-old former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim became the youngest BCB president. He will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin and former cricketer and TV commentator Athar Ali Khan.

Also Read | Tamim Iqbal Replaces Aminul Islam as BCB President.

The other members are Rashna Imam, Mirza Yeasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Tanjil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.

"As part of the National Sports Council's responsibility, we have informed the ICC that this board of directors was not formed in a proper manner, and is not able to complete its work in a proper manner," Mohammed Aminul Ahesan, the NSC sports director, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have informed the ICC our decision to dissolve this board of directors. The NSC plays an important role for Bangladesh cricket or any sport in Bangladesh and on behalf of the government. Therefore, we are optimistic about the BCB, and we think that the ICC will definitely uphold this decision," he added.

The BCB was under pressure from the sport's ministry, which has raised questions over the validity of last year's election, Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the BCB.

Four directors from the board have also resigned over the last two days, taking the total number of resignations this year to six.

Earlier, Aminul Islam had said he would remain in his position despite the ongoing turmoil in the board, as an investigation into alleged malpractice and abuse of power in last year's election had submitted its report to the Bangladesh government.

"I will sit in my chair. What else can I do? I will be the last person to go," Aminul told Jamuna TV on Saturday as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I have a very good, dedicated and honest team [in the BCB]. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with this team."

"Nobody is indispensable. I was the only [Bangladeshi] to work in the ICC. I am not saying I am something huge, but I am sitting here because of my experience. I left everything to be here to support my country. If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path. But I want to support my country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)