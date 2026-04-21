Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 21 (ANI): Bangladesh has announced their squad for the first two matches in the T20I series against New Zealand, which commences from April 27 in Chattogram.

The hosts have chosen to go with a new-look fast bowling attack for the couple of initial fixtures by resting the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, as per the ICC website.

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Pace bowling allrounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who is also a handy batter down the order, has received his maiden T20I call-up to the national team.

Pacer Ripon Mondal, who has impressive death bowling skills, has also been called in, as a reward for his consistency. The 23-year-old has played three T20 matches for Bangladesh, but all in the 2023 Asian Games cricket competition.

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The second match will be played at the same venue on 29 April, while the final fixture of the series will be held at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on May 2.

Currently, the hosts are in a tussle with New Zealand in the 50-over format, wherein Bangladesh bounced back in the second ODI, winning by six wickets after losing out on the first match by 26 runs.

Series schedule:

First T20I: April 27, ChattogramSecond T20I: April 29, ChattogramThird T20I: May 2, Dhaka

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. (ANI)

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