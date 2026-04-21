The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a moment of pure jubilation on Tuesday night, not just on the field but in the owners' gallery. As Abhishek Sharma reached his second IPL century in just 47 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran was seen giving a standing ovation, a reaction that has since gone viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma Scores 47-Ball Century Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

The 24-year-old opener’s aggressive knock propelled the home side to a commanding position, further cementing his status as one of the most consistent performers in the IPL 2026 season.

Kavya Maran Reacts

As Sharma punched a delivery through the off-side to bring up the three-figure mark, the cameras immediately panned to the SRH dugout and owners' box. Maran, known for her animated and passionate support of the team, stood up instantly to applaud the young left-hander.

The viral pics show Maran clapping enthusiastically and sharing the moment with fellow franchise officials. In a season where SRH is fighting for a definitive lead in the top four, her visible relief and excitement mirrored the sentiment of the thousands of fans gathered at the "Uppal" stadium.

Kavya Maran Celebrates in Stands

Kavya Maran standing and clapping as Abhishek Sharma brings up a stunning 💯🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/KbXlpcY8kN — Rushikesh Vadolkar (@RVadolkar) April 21, 2026

Kavya Maran reacts After Abhishek Sharma's Century: Watch Video

Abhishek Sharma’s century was a masterclass in power-hitting. He reached the milestone at a strike rate of over 210, hitting 10 sixes and 8 boundaries. This performance marks his second century for the franchise, placing him alongside David Warner and Heinrich Klaasen for the most hundreds scored by an SRH player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).