Brussels, Apr 1 (AP) Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.

The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already scheduled to play another friendly against Croatia three days later at the same venue.

Belgium's first game at the European Championship is against Russia on June 12. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)