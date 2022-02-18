Cuttack, Feb 18 (PTI) Baroda pacers Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala ripped through the Bengal lineup sharing eight wickets between them to skittle them out for a paltry 88 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Friday.

Resuming the day on 24/1, Bengal lost nine wickets for 64 runs in 21.3 overs as they could not last even one session with Baroda bowlers making hay.

Only four of their batters -- Sudip Gharami (21), Sudip Chatterjee (11), Abhishek Porel (21) and Shahbaz Ahmed (20) -- reached the double digits.

Former Bengal captain and West Bengal deputy sports minister Manoj Tiwary, who made a return to cricket after his foray into politics, got out for zero.

Anustup Majumdar too got out for a duck lasting just seven balls as Sheth was on a roll en route to his fine figures of 13.3-3-44-5. Leftarm pacer Meriwala finished with 3/15 as Bengal were bundled out for 34.3 overs.

Baroda, who made just 181 runs in their first innings, responded with 144/5 in 52 overs to lead by 237 runs at end of day.

Skipper Kedar Devdhar was topscorer for Baroda in their second essay with 41, while Ishan Porel claimed 2/50 for Bengal.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal however said they can still fight back if their batters respond well in the second innings.

"We just have to bat very well right now. There's no other way, we need to fight back and remember that otherwise we'll lose the match as there's only two days left. It is doable on this wicket," Lal said.

"Our experienced batter Anustup's decision was doubtful but again it happens in cricket. No excuses. Baroda bowlers were efficient, they bowled well but the wicket was not unplayable to get out for 88."

Brief Scores

At Barabati Stadium: Baroda 181 and 144/5; 52 overs (Kedar Devdhar 41; Ishan Porel 2/50). Bengal 88; 34.3 overs (Atit Sheth 5/44, Lukman Meriwala 3/15).

At Vikas Cricket Ground: Hyderabad 347; 108.4 overs (Hanuma Vihari 59; Jagjit Singh 4/80, Raj Bawa 2/44). Chandigarh 200/6; 63 overs (Manan Vohra 110; Rakshann Raddi 4/55).

