Sports News | Bengal T20 League: Mohammad Shami Among Key Additions as Siliguri Strikers Finalise Squad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Siliguri Strikers have made several notable additions to their squad at Bengal T20 League Men's Auction, headlined by the signing of Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, according to a release.

All-rounder Karan Lal has also been picked as franchises battled aggressively for top domestic talent ahead of the upcoming season. Siliguri Strikers focused on creating a balanced combination of experience, domestic performers, and emerging talent as they finalised their squad for the new season.

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Among the standout acquisitions for Siliguri Strikers was Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, while Bengal pacer Ishan Porel was brought in. The franchise also emerged strongly in the bidding war for Karan Lal, securing the talented all-rounder.

Siliguri Strikers also retained continuity in their setup with the inclusion of Bengal and India pacer Akash Deep, who has been associated with the franchise since Season 1.

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Speaking about the auction, Servotech Sports Director Rishabh Bhatia said, "We are extremely pleased with the way the auction unfolded for Servotech Siliguri Strikers. Our objective was to build a strong and balanced squad that combines experience, proven performers, and exciting young talent. The addition of players like Mohammad Shami, Karan Lal, and Ishan Porel gives us tremendous strength and depth."

Speaking on the team's strategy, Chetanya Nanda, Strategist, Siliguri Strikers, said, "We entered the auction with a very clear strategy and were focused on identifying players who can bring impact across different situations in the tournament. We wanted a squad with versatility, match-winning ability, and the right temperament. Securing players like Karan Lal and Mohammad Shami was important for the balance of the team, and we believe the squad has shaped up really well for the challenges ahead."

The Bengal T20 League Men's Auction featured players across A+, A, B, U19, and U16 categories, continuing the league's emphasis on strengthening Bengal's cricketing ecosystem through a blend of established names and emerging prospects.

Siliguri Strikers full squad

Shivamm Bharati, Pramod Chandila, Kaushik Maiti, Badal Singh Balyan, Aakash Das, Aditya Singh, Shashi Shankar Singh, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Vishal Bhati, Mohammad Shami, Karan Lal, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Bose, Snehashish Saha, and Geet Puri. (ANI)

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