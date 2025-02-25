Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Bengaluru FC secured qualification to the play-offs and ended Chennaiyin FC's race for the top six after a 1-0 win in their Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin FC, who now have 24 points from 22 games, will not make the playoffs, whereas the Blues see themselves at the third spot courtesy 37 points as a result of this triumph.

The Gerard Zaragoza-coached side held 57.1 per cent of the possession and were constantly in the hunt for goals, though their only strike of the night came through Rahul Bheke's emphatic finish inside the box in the first half.

Prior to that, though, Chennaiyin FC had nearly cracked the code to carve open the Bengaluru FC defence in the ninth minute, with Jiteshwor Singh leading the move down the centre of the park before distributing the ball to the flanks to try and spot openings inside the home team's defensive third.

The Marina Machans moved the ball slickly on the up from the right flank before Connor Shields glided in and hurled a cross to Lalrinliana Hnamte.

The latter had ample time to collect the ball and curl it into the net, but his effort appeared slightly rushed, as he sent it off-target past the right side of the post.

The Blues discovered an opening in the 37th minute upon maximising a flawless set-piece move wherein Alberto Noguera stepped up for a free-kick from distance on the right side of the field.

Noguera took a bit before delivering the cross and it was perfectly executed as the ball surpassed the entire Chennaiyin FC wall and instead met Bheke, who had made a dashing decoy run from the left side to the six-yard box.

Bheke used his right foot to drill the ball into the top right corner to break the deadlock amid aplomb from the supporters in the stands.

Noguera kept testing the Chennaiyin FC box with his set-piece prowess as he unleashed another impressive effort from a corner kick in the 56th minute. The Spaniard took the unconventional route of not making an aerial cross and instead, launched in a lower lateral ball for Chinglensana Singh, positioned at the heart of the 18-yard box.

Chinglensana was quick to get his left foot to the end of the delivery but the shot was saved by Mohammed Nawaz between the posts.

Bengaluru FC were equally effective from open play too as Ryan Williams sparked a quick run displaying his fine footwork to make a cross into the box from the right flank in the 73rd minute.

The ball was hurriedly cleared away but Lalremtluanga Fanai pounced upon the loose ball outside the box and made a left-footed shot that missed the top left corner of the net, handing a goal-kick to the opposition.

Chennaiyin FC had a brief chance to level scores up in the 83rd minute as they hit Bengaluru FC on a fast break, which culminated with Irfan Yadwad breaching past the Blues' backline and smashing in a powerful cross for Daniel Chima Chukwu, placed extremely near to the goal.

Chukwu could not position properly to gather and bury the ball though, instead landing it off target and bringing the curtains down on Chennaiyin FC's playoff aspirations.

