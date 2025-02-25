Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Score Updates: Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda square off in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will look to breathe some fresh life into their Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title race as they take on Al-Wehda in Mecca. The Knights of Najd enter this contest after losing 2-3 to Al-Ettifaq, a match where they were reduced to 10 men after Jhon Duran was shown a red card. The defeat not only ended Al-Nassr's five-match winning run in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 that had started with a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej on January 21 but also handed them a blow with Jhon Duran being suspended this match. Al-Nassr will be on the lookout for nothing less than a win which will ensure that they remain in the race to win the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title. Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Al-Wehda in comparison, languish right at the bottom of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table. With just three wins in 21 matches, they have had a forgettable season and will hope to pull off a surprise win here. On paper, Al-Nassr are expected to win this match if the performance of both teams are to be compared this season but nothing much can be predicted in a game of football. Al-Nassr 2-3 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Georginio Wijnaldum's Brace Helps Dammam-Based Club Pip Stefano Pioli's Side.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda Predicted XIs:

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Aymeric Laporte, Salem Al-Najdi; Ayman Yahya, Marcelo Brozovic, Ali Alhassani, Sadio Mane; Angelo Gabriel, Ronaldo

Al-Wehda: Abdullah Al-Oaisher (GK), Saeed Al Mowalad, Ali Al-Salem, Jawad El Yamiq, Abdullah Al-Hafith; Alexandru Cretu, Juninho Bacuna, Mohamed Al Makahasi, Saad Bguir, Craig Goodwin, Youssef Amyn