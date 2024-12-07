Sports News | Benzema''s Al-Ittihad Extends Winning Streak After Beating Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal wasn't enough as Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 to record a ninth successive win and move five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Agency News PTI| Dec 07, 2024 09:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Benzema''s Al-Ittihad Extends Winning Streak After Beating Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Jeddah, Dec 7 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo's goal wasn't enough as Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 to record a ninth successive win and move five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr was fourth, 11 points behind the leader as the league takes a month's break.

Also Read | AUS 91/2 in 36.1 Overs (Trail 89) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Nathan McSweeney.

Benzema opened the scoring in the 55th minute, shooting from inside the area after he was picked out by a perfect Muhannad Al-Shanqiti cross from the right.

The home fans in Jeddah were still celebrating when Ronaldo equalized less than two minutes later. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner shot past Predrag Rajkovic from close range to join Benzema on 10 league goals and deny the Serbian goalkeeper a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Sadio Mane missed his second goal-scoring opportunity for Al-Nassr and the team was punished in injury time.

Steven Bergwijn, the Dutch international signed in September from Ajax, curled a shot into the far corner from the edge of the area to win the game for Al-Ittihad and coach Laurent Blanc.

Al-Qadsia moved above Al-Nassr into third after winning at Al-Kholood 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half strike was sandwiched by two goals from Mexico's Julian Quinones.

Defending champion Al-Hilal will reduce Ittihad's lead to two points if it defeats Al-Raed on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
6.html" title="Share by Email">
Agency News PTI| Dec 07, 2024 09:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Benzema''s Al-Ittihad Extends Winning Streak After Beating Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Jeddah, Dec 7 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo's goal wasn't enough as Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 to record a ninth successive win and move five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr was fourth, 11 points behind the leader as the league takes a month's break.

Also Read | AUS 91/2 in 36.1 Overs (Trail 89) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Nathan McSweeney.

Benzema opened the scoring in the 55th minute, shooting from inside the area after he was picked out by a perfect Muhannad Al-Shanqiti cross from the right.

The home fans in Jeddah were still celebrating when Ronaldo equalized less than two minutes later. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner shot past Predrag Rajkovic from close range to join Benzema on 10 league goals and deny the Serbian goalkeeper a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Sadio Mane missed his second goal-scoring opportunity for Al-Nassr and the team was punished in injury time.

Steven Bergwijn, the Dutch international signed in September from Ajax, curled a shot into the far corner from the edge of the area to win the game for Al-Ittihad and coach Laurent Blanc.

Al-Qadsia moved above Al-Nassr into third after winning at Al-Kholood 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half strike was sandwiched by two goals from Mexico's Julian Quinones.

Defending champion Al-Hilal will reduce Ittihad's lead to two points if it defeats Al-Raed on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Latest News
  • Trending

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Vaibhav Suryavanshi
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah