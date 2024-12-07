In thelastl match of the 2024 calendar year, Al-Nassr suffered a heartbreak, losing 1-2 against the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Ittihad. Both sides matched each other on the field with 11 shots on the opposition goals, but Steven Bergwijn’s late goal proved decisive for the Al-Ittihad side who now has a strong five-point lead over closest rivals Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr on the other hand dropped to the fourth position after 13 matches in the league. Despite the recent loss, club captain and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo vows to come back stronger in the remaining matches. Check out the post below. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post After Loss in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25

We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/Y82dSIMQlQ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 6, 2024

