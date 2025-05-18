New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought tooth and nail in the thrilling title clash of the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux but had to be content with a runners-up finish, here Sunday.

The second seeded Indo-American team lost 6-7(1), 6-7(2) to fourth seeded combine of Francisco Cabral from Portugal and Lucas Miedler from Austria.

India's N Sriram Balaji and Sumit Nagal were also in the fray but they lost at different stages of the clay court tournament in their respective events.

