Inter Miami have dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference points table of the Major League Soccer with 22 points from 12 games. Although they have played two games lesser than leaders Philadelphia, they have not been their usual self in recent times with drop in level of their game play. Opponents Orlando City are just a point away from them at the seventh spot and despite early days in the league, the two teams will consider this tie crucial as they do not want to increase the gap at the top. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).

Fafa Picault misses out for Inter Miami due to a migraine in the last game and is unlikely to make the match day squad here as well. David Ruiz is another player that is struggling to be fit in time for this game. Lionel Messi will feature as the playmaker behind lone striker Luis Suarez. Former Spain skipper Sergio Busquets will pair up with Federico Redondo in central midfield and orchestrate play from the deep areas.

Eduard Atuesta and Nicolas Rodriguez will miss the game for Orlando City as they are not fit. Luis Muriel plays as the lone striker in a 5-4-1 formation. Cesar Araujo and Dagur Dan Thorhallsson will be part of the central midfield with Martin Ojeda and Kyle Smith creating chances from the out wide. Rodrigo Schlegel and Robin Jansson will have to do the bulk of the defending for the side in the backline.

When is Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to take on Orlando City SC in MLS 2025 on Monday, May 19. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match will be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs Orlando City match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi’s Argentina To Miss Game in Kerala in 2026 Due to Packed Schedule.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami at home should do enough to secure a 2-1 victory in this match.

