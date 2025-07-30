Mumbai, July 30: Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who recently ended his ties with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants in the same capacity even as the official announcement is awaited. Arun for the past few years was associated with KKR but after a poor eighth place finish in 2025, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is in the process of rejigging its coaching staff with Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo all set to call the shots. Hence Chandrakant Pandit and Arun, the two veterans parted ways. Chandrakant Pandit Part Ways With Kolkata Knight Riders After Two-Year Stint in Indian Premier League.

"Yes, Arun has joined LSG and a formal announcement is expected soon," a source close to the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Similarly, after a seventh place finish in the last edition, LSG are also making changes to their support staff. The LSG bowling wasn't top notch during last season and much of it could be attributed to the absence of India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav from all but two games. Arun, one of the finest bowling coaches the national team has ever had, is respected for his strategic acumen as well as grooming talented pacers. IPL Jerseys Worth INR 6.5 Lakh Stolen From BCCI's Official Merchandise Store at Wankhede Stadium, Security Manager Booked.

Details are also awaited as to whether LSG will be renewing contract with their mentor Zaheer Khan. The former India great had a contract of one year and it will be interesting to see if it is renewed. Ditto for head coach Justin Langer, who has been around for a couple of seasons.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)