Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Bhowanipur Club defeated Eastern Railway Sports Association by five runs to win the CAB First Division Senior Knockout One-Day Tournament here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat, Bhowanipur posted 207 in 49.5 overs. Vivek Singh (55), Aamir Gani (42) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (35) were the pick of the Bhowanipur batters.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Former Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Opens Up On Star Cricketer’s Adieu to Longest Format, Says ‘He Never Liked Practice Matches’.

For Eastern Railway, Nikhil Singh (3/26), Tanmoy Pramanick (2/46) and Saiket Das (2/46) impressed with the ball.

In reply, Eastern Railway were dismissed for 202 in 49.1 overs. Ravi Singh top-scored with a fighting 69.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

For Bhowanipur, Jesal Karia (3/37), Rajkumar Pal (3/52) and Ravi Kumar (2/28) were the top wicket-takers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)