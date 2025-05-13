After winning the La Liga 2023-24 and the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Real Madrid CF managed to secure their four-season long target, the star French forward Kylian Mbappe. But, then comes the drama. Just when the world thought Real Madrid would be invincible in 2024-25, they messed it all up. The Los Blancos got knocked out of the UCL 2024-25, and Copa del Rey 2025, and their hopes of defending La Liga 2024-25 are practically over. With a trophyless 2024-25, the great head coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to depart, and the fifteen-time UCL winners have finalized Xabi Alonso to fit in his shoes. Xabi Alonso Now or Later? Carlo Ancelotti’s Departure Sets Up Real Madrid Conundrum.

Xabi Alonso himself comes with vast experience, the Bundesliga 2023-24 winning coach is a former Real Madrid star, having featured in over 150 matches for the Spanish giants. The Spanish coach has his own style, something he has already proved in Germany, and what follows next is his quest in Spain. Xabi Alonso prefers a 3-4-2-1 formation, which is very different from what Carlo Ancelotti prefers, his iconic 4-2-3-1, or what we have seen this season, just to accommodate Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the same team, a 4-4-2. Real Madrid Injury News: Los Blancos Confirm Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez Out With Injuries.

Now, with a new head coach like Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are expected to be more active in the summer transfer window of 2025, signing players of his choice, and also having good bench strength, something which was missed this season as Madrid struggled with injuries. We might also expect some exits, as some players clearly don't fit into the system. On that note, let's have a look at some of the vital transfer speculations Real Madrid are having.

New Full-Backs and Centre-Backs As Possible Transfer Ins

Dean Huijsen: The AFC Bournemouth centre-back joined only last season, but has strong links with Real Madrid and a few top EPL sides like Chelsea and Liverpool. He is reported to be keen on joining Real Madrid and has a release clause of £50m.

William Saliba: The Arsenal star defender is shortlisted, keeping both the present and future in mind, but a big price tag makes situations difficult.

Left-backs like Miguel Gutierrez, Alex Grimaldo, Alvaro Carreras, and Jorrel Hato are also in Real Madrid's search. Miguel Gutierrez might be available for €8M and is expected to be excited to rejoin his ex-club. Alex Grimaldo is one of Xabi Alonso's top choices, but cost will be a factor. Alvaro Carreras and Jorrel Hato are also costly options for Real Madrid. Ibrahima Konaté is also in the thoughts, but chances are slim with Liverpool aiming to renew the contract.

Future of Rodrygo And Lucas Vazquez

Rodrygo: It was like a fairytale journey for Rodrygo till 2022-23, winning trophies, forming a world-class attacking pair with Vinicius Jr. but, things took an obvious turn when Kylian Mbappe got signed. His position in the wing was compromised, and he played only 62% of the total minutes in La Liga 2024-25. The Brazilian star is reportedly not pleased with his position in the club and might be willing to leave. Rodrygo is having a tense relationship with Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Losing Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match, Says 'Painful But We Will Come Back' (See Post).

Lucas Vázquez: The Spanish right-back is expected to part ways with Real Madrid CF, after being a part of the main team since 2015. He is expected to leave after playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as the star Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold is all set to join.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).