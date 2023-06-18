Harare [Zimbabwe], June 18 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah suffered a nasal fracture after a ball struck his face during the training ahead of the ICC Men's CricketWorld Cup Qualifier here, according to ICC.

However, the all-rounder will remain in Zimbabwe with the team and his injury will be reassessed in the coming days.

Cariah had shown hints of good form in the warm-up matches for the CWC Qualifier as he has taken 4/46 against Scotland and then another four-wicket haul against the UAE.

The 30-year-old has played eight ODIs since making a West Indies debut against New Zealand in August last year and has more than a decade of experience playing at the top level in the Caribbean.

The leg-spinner also impressed in his only two T20Is when troubling an Australia outfit that was fine-tuning for an ICC Men's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Cariah is also able to contribute valuable runs from the lower order and looms as a costly loss for the West Indies as they aim to secure one of the two remaining spots at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

West Indies will kick off their campaign against the USA on the opening day of the CWC Qualifier on June 18, then face Nepal, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands in a tricky Group A. (ANI)

