Birmingham [UK], November 9 (ANI): Birmingham Bears on Tuesday announced the return of Carlos Brathwaite as T20 overseas player and men's team captain for the entire Vitality Blast campaign in 2022.

West Indies all-rounder Brathwaite helped the Bears to a first quarter-final in four years in his debut Blast season with the Club.

As captain in 2022, he will be available for all group games and the knockout stages, should the Bears qualify for the quarter-finals and subsequently Finals Day at their home ground of Edgbaston.

"Carlos gets exactly what we are trying to achieve in T20 cricket," said Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace in an official release.

"We want to play brave and entertaining cricket, that gets the crowd excited, and there's never a dull moment with Carlos with either bat or ball in his hand. He's a match winner," he added.

Braithwaite was the leading wicket taker for the Bears in the 2021 Vitality Blast, taking 18 scalps at an average of 17.61.

He scored 183 runs with the bat, including 52 in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 104 with Sam Hain to secure a home win over local rivals Worcestershire Rapids, and smashed 44 off 18 balls in the 18-run win over Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge.

"I've loved being a Bear. There's a lot of talent in the dressing room and we showed last year that we can beat any team in the competition on our day," said Brathwaite. (ANI)

