Actor Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for her film Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic on Indian women's ODI and Test captain, Mithali Raj. On Tuesday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the update with her followers. She wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha,ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman's game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi....."Women in Blue" Aa rahe hai hum.... Jald hi....#ShabaashMithu. ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue." Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares About Her Love for London as She Prepares for Mithali Raj Biopic.

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia after the latter had to quit the project owing to a change in schedule. Alongside the wrap-up announcement, Taapsee uploaded a picture from Lord's stadium. In the image, she can be seen wearing the Indian cricket team jersey. Teacher’s Day 2021: Taapsee Pannu Is All Praises for Her ‘Shabaash Mithu’ Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer on the Occasion.

Taapsee Pannu Pens Loving Post For Women's Cricket Team After Wrapping Shabaash Mithu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Shabaash Mithu is scheduled to release in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)