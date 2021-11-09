Barcelona unveiled Xavi as their new manager on Monday after an agreement was reached with the Spanish world cup winner over the weekend to rescind his contract with Al Sadd and succeed Ronald Koeman at the helm. The 41-year-old made 747 appearances for the club as a player and will be making his managerial debut for the Catalan giants post the international break. Barcelona Officially Announce Xavi As Their New Manager, Fans Break Into Loud Cheers As Former Player Is Unveiled in Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez was presented at the Nou Camp on Monday in front of nearly 10,000 supporters as he signed his contract with Barcelona. The 41-year-old returns to the club after leaving for Qatar in 2015 and will take charge with the Catalans enduring one of their worst starts in the modern era, languishing at ninth in La Liga, 11 points behind the leaders.

The former footballer will have huge responsibilities on his shoulders as Barcelona search for their identity, which they have lost in recent years. With Xavi taking charge as the new manager of the La Liga giants post the international break, his first game will give an indication as to how the team will play under the former Spanish international.

When Will Be Xavi's First Game As Barcelona Manager?

Xavi was confirmed as Barcelona manager over the weekend but was unable to take over of the team ahead of the draw against Celta Vigo as was not officially announced as the new coach. However, the 41-year-old will be on the bench when the Catalan giants take on their city rivals Espanyol on November 20.

During his presentation, the former footballer said that he wants to bring discipline back into the team and will start it by imparting new rules. The effect of Xavi’s words was immediate as many players arrived hours before during the Spaniard’s first full training session.

Xavi takes charge of his first session at Barca on Tuesday morning, at 11 am Spanish time, however, he only has five first-team players to work with due to injury issues and many being away on national duties. But the 41-year-old will see several first-tea stars return post the international break.

