Nairobi [Kenya], April 7 (ANI): The Indian senior women's team have arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, scheduled for the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Blue Tigresses will take on hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier on the same day at 16:30 IST.

Also Read | Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India.

The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's national team. Chettri has named a 22-member squad for the friendly tournament. Sujata Kar, who won the AIFF Women's Coach of the Year award in 2025, has been appointed as the assistant coach. Fysal K Bapu has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India.

India's squad for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Head coach: Crispin ChettriAssistant coach: Sujata KarGoalkeeping coach: Fysal K Bapu

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule:

Semi-final 1 -- 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs MalawiSemi-final 2 -- 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs IndiaThird-place match -- 16:30 IST, April 15Final -- 20:30 IST, April 15 (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)