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The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025–26 quarter-finals get underway tonight, Tuesday, 7 April 2026, as Arsenal travel to the Estádio José Alvalade to face Sporting CP. The first-leg encounter pits Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners against a Sporting side that has become a formidable force in European competition this season. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India.

Arsenal reached the final eight after a composed aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen, while Sporting CP secured their spot following a dramatic turnaround against FK Bodø/Glimt. With both teams favouring an attacking style of play, this tie is expected to be one of the most closely contested in the current knockout phase.

Where to Watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India remains the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in the Indian subcontinent. Fans can catch the live action on the following television channels:

English Commentary: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Hindi Commentary: Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD.

Regional Languages: Coverage in Tamil and Telugu is typically available on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Match Timing: The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday, 8 April. Pre-match coverage generally begins at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal Live Streaming Online

For those who prefer to watch on digital platforms, there are several official ways to follow the game live:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Viewers will require a premium subscription to access the live feed.

JioTV: Active Jio users can watch the live telecast for free by accessing the Sony Sports channels through the JioTV mobile app. Sporting CP vs Arsenal Quick Match Facts Feature Details Fixture Sporting CP vs Arsenal (Quarter-final, 1st Leg) Date (India) Wednesday, 8 April 2026 Kick-off Time 1:00 AM IST Venue Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon Referee Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Arsenal enter the quarter-finals in excellent domestic and European form. The Gunners have displayed significant defensive solidity this season, anchored by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. In attack, the creative influence of Martin Ødegaard and the pace of Bukayo Saka remain their primary threats.

Sporting CP, however, are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The Portuguese side relies on a cohesive tactical system and the clinical finishing of their forward line. Having already caused upsets earlier in the tournament, the "Lions" will be looking to take a positive result to London for the second leg next week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).