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Two of European football's most decorated giants, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are set to face off tonight, Tuesday, 7 April 2026, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals. The fixture, held at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu, marks the 29th chapter of what is often described as the "European Clásico." Usman Khawaja Spots Lionel Messi Lookalike in Pakistan (Watch Video).

Both sides enter the knockout stage in formidable form. Real Madrid recently overcame Manchester City in a high-octane Round of 16 tie, while Bayern Munich arrives in Madrid having dominated the Bundesliga and dispatched Atalanta in the previous round. For fans in India, here is everything you need to know about watching the action live.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

English Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD.

Regional Languages: Fans can also catch the game with Hindi commentary on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, or in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 8 April, with the kick-off following at 1:00 AM IST.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly).

JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Quick Match Facts Feature Details Fixture Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (Quarter-final, 1st Leg) Date (India) Wednesday, 8 April 2026 Kick-off Time 1:00 AM IST Venue Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Referee Michael Oliver (England) The stakes could not be higher for this first-leg encounter. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal, including Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, both of whom have been instrumental in Madrid’s pursuit of a 16th European title.

Bayern Munich, led by the prolific Harry Kane, currently sits at the top of the Bundesliga. Kane, who has already netted 10 goals in this season’s Champions League, is expected to start after recovering from a minor ankle scare. The winner of this two-legged tie will progress to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).