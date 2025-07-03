Chiang Mai [Thailand], July 3 (ANI): The race to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Group B could not have been tighter. After three matches each, India and Thailand are level on points, goal difference, and goals scored. It will be winner-take-all when the Blue Tigresses and Chabakaew meet on July 5.

What if it ends in a draw? The match heads straight to penalties after 90 minutes. It's not common to have a shootout in a group stage, but that's how close India and Thailand have been so far; kicks from 12 yards would remain the only way to decide the ticket to Australia if they cannot outscore each other on Saturday.

India won 5-0 against Iraq on Wednesday, which meant Thailand had to score 12 against Mongolia to leapfrog the Blue Tigresses into top spot ahead of the last match. The hosts managed to win 11-0, scoring the 11th goal with the last kick of the game, according to a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While India coach Crispin Chettri had mentioned before the Iraq game that his side's primary focus was to get all three points and not think too much about comparing the goals scored by his side and Thailand, he felt that the Blue Tigresses deserved to win by a bigger margin that would've given them the advantage ahead of the last game.

"It was another strong showing from the girls, and going into the final match with a perfect record gives us great confidence. However, we were disappointed about the two disallowed goals from Lynda, which were onside with no infringements whatsoever."

"The goals would've been such a big motivational factor for a youngster like her before the Thailand match. Our victory margin could have been bigger, but we'll keep our minds on the things we can control and focus on the last game," said Chettri.

One youngster certainly high on confidence is Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, who scored her first India goal, and in some style, rifling the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

"I am delighted to have scored my first goal for the country. It's a very special moment for me. More importantly, we played well today and got the result we wanted. We're preparing with full commitment and aim to perform even better against Thailand to take another step toward qualifying for the Asian Cup," said the 22-year-old.

Midfielder Sangita Basfore, who has 68 caps, expressed her delight about youngsters delivering excellent performances in the Qualifiers.

"We have been taking things step by step and have won three good games so far. I am glad to see we have been performing as a unit. There are a lot of new and young players in this squad, and they have adjusted very well here. We always have good chemistry and are always on the same page. Nobody takes their spot in the team for granted. We are here to help each other and the team to win," the 28-year-old said.

During the pre-match team photo, the Blue Tigresses held the jersey of Soumya Guguloth, who sustained a nasal bone fracture against Timor Leste and was ruled out of the remaining Qualifiers.

"We want to play and win the last match for Soumya," said Sangita. "I know how much she wants to play the Asian Cup, and so we want to make that happen for her. She is a crucial player for us, and we still feel like she is in the playing XI. We want to win, qualify and dedicate the success to her."

On the other hand, there's midfielder Anju Tamang, the senior-most player of the team, who has recently returned from injury and started the last two games. The 29-year-old scored once and assisted twice against Timor Leste and is getting back into rhythm with every passing minute on the pitch.

"Injuries are part of the game, but yes, it feels good to be back with the team. Right now, I am feeling better both mentally and physically, and I have been giving my best. Now, it is most important for us to perform our best against Thailand. I just want to help the team in any way I can," she concluded. (ANI)

