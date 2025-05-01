New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): David Boon's involvement with competitive cricket began as a teenager in the 1978/79 season when he made his playing debut for Tasmania. It didn't take long for Boon to make his mark in international cricket, where he went on to have a successful career spanning 12 years, scoring 13,386 runs and 26 centuries for Australia, as per the official website of the ICC

He signed off from first-class cricket in 1999 and then took over an administrative role with the Tasmanian Cricket Association in the same year. In 2000, he joined the Australian national team selection panel, where over the next 11 years he oversaw a successful period for the men's side, during which they won two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophy events.

In 2011, Boon furthered his association with the game by becoming a match referee, a role in which he thrived, featuring in 388 international games and eventually becoming a part of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Speaking ahead of his 389th and final match as match referee where he oversaw the Test match in Chattogram between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Boon shared warm appreciation for the support he had received during the role.

"A big thank you to world cricket, to the ICC, to everyone who has been involved in this - to all my friends and to my family. Everybody, thank you. It has been a fantastic 14 years," Boon said, as quoted by the official website of ICC

When reflecting on what satisfied him most about the role, Boon admitted it was a great way to remain involved in the sport at its highest level and being able to have some influence.

"(I enjoyed) being in a role that helps the nations, the teams, and the venues to run the game in its best form and make sure it's presented to the world in its best form," he said.

"And on another note, to help the umpires be at their best in the middle of the park as well," he added.

ICC Chair Jay Shah paid tribute to Boon, who will now take up a position on Cricket Australia's Board.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council, I extend my gratitude to David Boon for his outstanding service as an ICC match referee," Shah said, as quoted by the official website of ICC.

"Over the years, he has combined his unparalleled experience as a world-class player with a remarkable level of patience and keen attention to detail," he added.

"Officiating international cricket poses many challenges, yet David's fair-minded judgments and thoughtful insights consistently earned the respect of players, support staff, and colleagues alike. His professionalism and integrity have set a benchmark for match officials across the sport," he noted.

"As he embarks on his new role with the Cricket Australia Board, I am confident that David will bring the same dedication and leadership that have defined his career. We wish him every success in this next chapter, and we know that Australian cricket will benefit greatly from his expertise and vision," he said.

Boon said he had many fond memories from his years as a cricket official, but still had some thoughts on areas of opportunity.

"I'm not sure about the over rates, whether we've got that right. Pace of play can be an issue," Boon said.

"And I'd hope from an administrative point of view we have a massive umbrella over cricket, and every nation looks at themselves as being under that umbrella form rather than their own little pieces of turf," he added.

Having already spent almost five decades travelling the globe with the game, Boon admitted it was hard to describe his feelings as this chapter of his career ends.

"I think surreal is the best way to describe it," he said.

"But I've been travelling the world for cricket in various roles as a player, an administrator, and a selector since I was 16 so it's time to go home," he noted. (ANI)

