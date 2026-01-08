Sydney, January 8: Australia claimed a 4-1 Ashes series win after securing a five-wicket victory in the fifth Test at the SCG, as Usman Khawaja bowed out as a winner in his farewell Test. After bowling England out for 342 early on day five, Australia set themselves a 160-run target to win.
Chasing 160, the hosts made a brisk start, with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald putting on a 62-run opening partnership to set up Australia’s run chase. The tourists, however, spoiled Usman Khawaja’s hopes of a fairytale finish, as Josh Tongue had him chopping on to his stumps for six. ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table Updated: Australia Keep Number One Spot With Ashes 4-1 Victory.
Then a steady 40-run stand between Alex Carey (16 not out) and Cameron Green (22 not out) got the hosts over the line despite a brief stutter on an up-and-down fifth-day pitch.
Earlier, Mitchell Starc struck with the second new ball to bring an end to England’s second innings, removing Jacob Bethell shortly after the left-hander brought up his 150. ECB Set To Initiate Post-Ashes 2025-26 Review, Brendon McCullum's Coaching Under Scrutiny.
The 22-year-old Bethell shown admirable composure while batting with the tail, but Player of the Series Starc eventually found the edge on 154, with Alex Carey completing a straightforward catch behind the stumps.
Several Australian batters made starts in the chase, but Travis Head (29) and Jake Weatherald (34) were both undone by Josh Tongue.
A mix-up cost Marnus Labuschagne his wicket on 37, and Steve Smith (12) was beaten by a Will Jacks peach before Tongue forced Khawaja into a mistake. Carey and Green took the sting out of the final English push, with a boundary by the former through cover, finishing off the match.
The victory boosts Australia's lead at the top of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 standings, now with 87.50 per cent of possible points. New Zealand's series success against the West Indies means the Black Caps sit in second place.
Brief Scores: England 384 (Joe Root 160; Michael Neser 4-60) & 342 (Jacob Bethell 154; Beau Webster 3-64) lost to Australia 567 (Travis Head 163; Josh Tongue 3-97) & 161/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 37; Josh Tongue 3-42) by 5 wickets
