Paris, May 24 (PTI) Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men's doubles second round of the French Open with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, here on Tuesday.

The experienced 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan is also in the fray, having teamed up with American Hunter Reese. They are up against the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka have been seeded 10th and they open their campaign against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan.

All three Indians will feature in the mixed doubles event as well.

