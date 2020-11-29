New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India announced on Sunday.

The 69 kg pugilist returned to the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala after Diwali break and tested positive for the virus during the mandatory quarantine.

"He is currently asymptomatic and has been shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital as a precautionary measure. He had been on leave for the Diwali break and was in quarantine upon his return. As per SOPs established by SAI, he was tested on the sixth day after his return to the camp," SAI said in a statement. (ANI)

