Melbourne [Australia], December 27: England finally found their way back into the Ashes series with a four-wicket victory over Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a match that stood out not just for the result but for several rare statistical milestones. Despite the defeat, Australia continues to hold the Ashes and lead the series 3-1.

The Melbourne Test was notable for producing one of the highest match aggregates in Test history without a single individual half-century being scored. The combined tally of 572 runs in the match placed it among some unusual and historic encounters where batters failed to convert starts into big scores. The highest such aggregate remains 787 runs between Australia and England at Edgbaston in 1981, followed by 652 runs in the India vs South Africa Test at Nagpur in 2015. The MCG Test now sits third on the list.

The Boxing Day Test concluded inside two days, making it the second shortest Ashes Test played in Australia in terms of balls bowled. Only the Perth Test of 2025, which finished in 847 balls, was shorter on Australian soil.

The Melbourne Test ended after just 852 balls, placing it at fourth among the shortest completed Ashes Tests overall.

Historically, only a handful of Ashes Tests have ended within two days. Three such matches were played in England in 1888 at Lord's, The Oval, and Manchester, followed by another at The Oval in 1890. Nottingham in 1921, excluding a rest day, also finished quickly. In modern times, only two Tests have joined this list: Perth 2025 and now Melbourne 2025 of the ongoing series.

While England's win at the MCG provided a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult series, the broader picture still favours Australia, who have already retained the Ashes and hold a commanding 3-1 lead. The Boxing Day Test, however, will be remembered less for individual brilliance and more for its rapid pace, collective struggles with the bat, and its place in Ashes history as one of the shortest and most unusual contests the rivalry has seen.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started off well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win. (ANI)

