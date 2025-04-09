San Jose (California), Apr 9 (AP) Amanda Gutierres scored in stoppage time and Brazil defeated the United States 2-1 for the team's first victory over the Americans since 2014.

It was the second of two exhibition matches between the teams, meeting for the first time since the United States downed Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal game at last summer's Paris Olympics.

Catarina Macario put the U.S. in front just 34 seconds into the match. After Alyssa Thompson raced the ball down the left side, Macario picked it up and got around Brazil goalkeeper Natascha, who was making just her fourth start. It was Macario's 10th goal for the national team.

Brazil drew even with Kerolin's goal from distance in the 24th minute that U.S. goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn couldn't reach. It was just the ninth goal that the United States allowed since Emma Hayes took over as coach last May.

Gutierres, who came off the bench in the second half, scored off a cross from Luany deep into stoppage time. It was the first victory for a CONMEBOL team over the Americans on U.S. soil. Brazil had not defeated the Americans since December 14, 2014.

“I feel like in the first half we had a lot of chances that we could have put away," Thompson said. "I think the game got away from us in the second half. In the second half, we needed to get more control of the ball and kind of take the momentum away from them.”

McGlynn was making her third start for the national team. Hayes started Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the first match against Brazil, as she evaluates goalkeepers following the retirement of Alyssa Naeher.

“We just kept Brazil hanging in it, and obviously with a very passionate team, they take it all the way," McGlynn said. "I think we could have been a little more front-footed all the way through the second half."

Trinity Rodman, who scored in Saturday's 2-0 win at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, did not dress for the match at San Jose's PayPal Park as a precaution after returning from a back injury.

Rodman was part of the team's formidable front trio nicknamed “Triple Espresso” at the Olympics. Sophia Smith, who now goes by her married name Wilson, is on maternity leave and Mallory Swanson is not with the team for personal reasons.

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson started together for the second time. They are the first sisters to start for the United States since Sam and Kristie Mewis in July 2021.

Hayes made seven changes to her lineup from Saturday's match. The U.S. starters averaged 17.9 appearances with the national team, fewest for any starting group in 24 years.

The United States has lost two of their last three games. The Americans also fell to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final in late February.

The national team's next two games are against China on May 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota and June 3 in St. Louis. (AP)

