Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Former India wicketkeeper and JioStar expert Saba Karim praised Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing presence and credited the explosive finishing touches by Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir for Mumbai Indians' (MI) commanding 59-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Karim underlined Bumrah's influence on the team, which he believes goes far beyond the numbers.

"I believe Bumrah has a massive role to play. Sometimes, stats don't capture his true impact, his influence isn't always tangible. But just having him in the XI lifts the entire squad. I still remember that visual when Bumrah returned to the team, Kieron Pollard lifted him in his arms. That says everything about his value," said Karim.

Bumrah backed up that praise with a clinical performance, picking up 3/12 runs in 3.2 overs, completely dismantling DC's middle and lower order.

While Bumrah starred with the ball, it was the finishing fireworks from Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir that turned the tide in MI's favour. The duo had a partnership of 57 runs, with 48 of them coming in just the final two.

"That said, today was about Naman Dhir and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) -- the way they batted in the end overs. Those vital 48 runs in the last two overs completely shifted the momentum in MI's favour. And with a champion side like Mumbai Indians, even the slightest window is enough -- they'll storm through with a roar, and that's exactly what happened today," Karim added.

Suryakumar made batting look easy on a tough pitch, finishing unbeaten on 73 off 43 deliveries. Naman Dhir gave the innings a final push with a blazing 24 not out off just 8 balls. Their partnership lifted Mumbai to 180/5, a total that proved well beyond Delhi's reach.

Delhi's bowlers crumbled under pressure at the death. Mukesh Kumar leaked 27 runs in the 19th over, while Dushmantha Chameera gave away 21 in the final over, undoing their earlier efforts with the ball.

The dominant win not only boosted MI's net run rate but also reinforced their tag as one of the most dangerous sides heading into the playoffs. (ANI)

