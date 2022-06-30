Berlin [Germany], June 30 (ANI): Scotland international Oliver Burke is back in the Bundesliga after agreeing on terms with promoted side Werder Bremen.

The 25-year-old returns to Germany's top flight after five years away, having scored one goal in 25 league appearances for RB Leipzig in 2016/17.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India.

Since then he has had spells at West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Alaves, Sheffield United and Millwall, but will now run out for the Green-and-Whites in 2022/23.

"It's nice to return to the Bundesliga and to join a big club like Werder Bremen," Burke told his new team's official website. "I was pleased to hear of Werder's interest and I'm now happy to be here. I want to help the team with the experience I've gained over the last few years. I will train hard so I can contribute to the team's success."

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Sign Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on Two-Year Contract.

Burke started his career at Nottingham Forest, but his pace, dribbling ability and attacking mindset caught the eye of Leipzig, who signed him to a five-year deal in 2016. As many as 20 of his Bundesliga outings in 2016/17 were as a substitute, however, and Burke moved on at the end of the campaign, returning to the midlands in England with West Brom.

The right-footed winger may not have managed to settle in one place in the intervening years, but the powers-that-be at Bremen are in no doubt as to his quality.

Werder's head of scouting and professional football, Clemens Fritz, explained, "Oliver has seen a lot in his career so far and with 110 appearances in top divisions, he's certainly experienced. He's physically strong and quick, which will help our game."

Burke is one of a number of summer signings made by Bremen and head coach Ole Werner following their promotion from Bundesliga 2 last term, chief among them Amos Pieper and Niklas Stark, who are set to form a new centre-back pairing as the northern German club look to establish themselves in the top tier once again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)