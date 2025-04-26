Kolkata, Apr 26: In a gesture of respect and solidarity, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam before the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

To honour those who lost their lives, a minute's silence was observed before the start of play.

The customary Eden bell, which has been rung for several years before the start of a match, was not done on Saturday in a mark of respect.

Present for the occasion were CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, secretary Naresh Ojha, treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty, joint secretary Debabrata Das among other members. Also present was former Australia cricketer and PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin.Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

