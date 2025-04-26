Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday evening. The high-voltage contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In round one, Delhi defeated Bengaluru with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul playing a match-winning knock at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to take its revenge in the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match can get all the information here. Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Six Wickets in IPL 2025; KL Rahul's Classy 93* Powers DC to Clinical Victory in A Tricky Chase Against RCB.

Delhi Capitals

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel will continue to open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Jake Fraser McGurk might be used as an impact player while chasing otherwise, he will bat in the opening slot while batting first. Karun Nair will be seen at the number three position.

KL Rahul, who played a match-winning knock in the previous clash, will once again play a key role in the middle order. Rahul will be supported by captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs. Ashutosh Sharma will be seen batting in the lower order. Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mukesh Kumar will be their frontline bowling options.

DC Likely XI vs RCB

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt and veteran Virat Kohli will be seen at the opening spot for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Devdutt Padikkal will be the impact player. Padikkal will bat at the number three position. Captain Rajat Patidar, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd will be seen in the middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal will be their three seamers for the match against Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

RCB Likely XI vs DC

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

