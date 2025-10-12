Vancouver [Canada], October 12 (ANI): The Toronto Sixers Women on Sunday registered a commanding 9-wicket win over the Vancouver Thunderbirds in the Canada Super 60, chasing down a modest target of 76 with three balls to spare. With this win, the Toronto Sixers Women clinched the Mel Jones Trophy 2025, as per a press release.

The Canada Super 60 had earlier announced that its inaugural women's trophy will be named after former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, recognising her contribution to women's cricket. This move honours Jones' achievements and legacy, while also highlighting the league's commitment to celebrating the pioneers of the women's game.

Skipper Deandra Dottin led from the front with a match-winning unbeaten knock of 46 off 29 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours to guide her team home. The Sixers began their chase confidently, with Dottin and Sindhu Sriharsha adding 40 runs for the opening wicket. Sriharsha contributed 16 off 18 balls before falling, but Sterre Kalis joined Dottin and ensured a smooth finish with an unbeaten 10 off 10 balls.

Earlier, the Sixers' bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Thunderbirds to 75/9 in their 10 overs. The bowling attack kept the pressure on throughout, striking at regular intervals.

For the Thunderbirds, Alisa Lister top-scored with 25 off 17 balls, while Saee Purandare added a quick 24 off 12 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to get going.

Among the bowlers, Amarpal Kaur was outstanding, taking 3 wickets for just four runs in her two overs, while Xara Jetly also impressed with figures of 3 for 8 in 2 overs, ensuring the Sixers always stayed in control.

Meanwhile, fans at BC Place in Vancouver witnessed a series of thrilling matches and standout performances. The atmosphere was electric, with every game bringing its share of twists, powerful hitting, and skilful bowling.

-Toronto Sixers vs Mississauga Masters

The Mississauga Masters registered a dominant 10-wicket win over the Toronto Sixers in the men's fixture, thanks to an all-round masterclass from Ravi Bopara. The Masters comfortably chased down a target of 117 runs with 11 balls to spare, showcasing a complete performance with both bat and ball.

Bopara led from the front, delivering a match-winning performance. After taking four wickets for just 28 runs in his two overs, he returned with the bat to score an explosive 72 not out off 29 balls, smashing six sixes and six fours. His aggressive approach ensured the Masters stayed well ahead of the required rate throughout the chase.

At the other end, Leus du Plooy provided solid support, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 20 balls. Together, the openers made light work of the chase, finishing the job without losing a wicket.

Earlier, the Toronto Sixers made a steady start as openers Jason Roy and Alex Hales put on 34 runs in just three overs. However, once Roy fell for 13 off 10 balls, the innings lost momentum. A flurry of wickets saw the Sixers collapse to 58/5.

Skipper Dan Christian tried to steady the innings with a quickfire 38 off 19 balls, but the Sixers could only manage 116/6 in their allotted 10 overs.

-Montreal Royal Tigers vs White Rock Warriors

The White Rock Warriors clinched a solid win over the Montreal Royal Tigers, chasing down a target of 115 to win by five wickets. The victory was set up by a superb innings from Joe Clarke, who remained unbeaten on 60 off just 25 balls, guiding his team home with confidence.

The Warriors did not have the easiest chase. After a shaky start and a mini-collapse that saw them reduced to 74/5, the game looked evenly poised. However, Clarke held his nerve and shifted the momentum with a flurry of big hits.

Earlier, the Montreal Royal Tigers too had their share of struggles with the bat. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, opener Josh Brown stood tall, anchoring the innings with a fighting 52 off 25 balls. His effort helped the Tigers reach a respectable 114/5 in their 10 overs.

For the Warriors, Jordan Thompson was the pick of the bowlers, keeping things tight and finishing with figures of 1 for 12 in 2 overs. His disciplined spell in the middle overs played a key role in restricting the opposition.

-Vancouver Kings vs Brampton Blitz

A batting masterclass from David Wiese powered the Brampton Blitz to a six-wicket win over the Vancouver Kings, as they chased down 112 in the final over. The Blitz recovered from an early collapse to complete a tense chase.

The side was in trouble at 29/4, but skipper David Wiese and Yuvraj Samra put on a crucial partnership to steady the innings. Wiese then took charge, finishing the chase with a brisk 62* off 27 (six sixes, five fours). Samra supported well, finishing 19* off 10.

Brampton's bowlers set the platform by restricting the Kings to 111/8 in 10 overs. Wiese starred with the ball too, taking 3/7, while Piyush Chawla and Dilon Heylinger claimed two wickets each. For the Kings, their captain top-scored with 40 off 16. McKenny Clarke impressed with 3/7 in 2 overs, but it was not enough to defend the total.

Day 5 of the Canada Super 60 promises another exciting lineup of matches as three key contests are set to take place at BC Place in Vancouver. The day will begin with Brampton Blitz facing Montreal Royal Tigers in the opening fixture.

In the second match, Vancouver Kings will go head-to-head with Toronto Sixers. The final game of the day will see Mississauga Masters taking on White Rock Warriors. (ANI)

