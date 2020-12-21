Raipur [Chhattisgarh], December 21 (ANI): The central government has sanctioned Rs 5 crores for the development of synthetic turf football ground and running tracks for sportspersons in Bastar District Headquarters.

The development of synthetic turf football ground is a golden opportunity for the sports talent of Bastar to polish themselves.

It is noteworthy that the vision of khelbo-jeetbo-gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh to promote sports and to ensure the development of sports infrastructure in the state is taking the shape of reality under the leadership of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare had sent a proposal to the central government for construction of synthetic football ground and running track in Jagdalpur, Bastar under Khelo India Yojana.

As a result of chief minister's consistent efforts, the Government of India has given administration approval for the construction of synthetic turf football ground and running track in Jagdalpur at the cost of Rs 5 crores, on Friday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and sports minister Umesh Patel have congratulated all the officials and employees of the sports department. Chief minister has said that the best possible facilities will be provided for sportspersons of Bastar region. (ANI)

