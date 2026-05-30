Sports News | Chambal Ghariyals Announces Squad for Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup

Chambal, (Madhya Pradesh) [India] May 29 (ANI): The runners-up of the previous edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup, Chambal Ghariyals, have announced the squads for the upcoming season.

The men's team features prominent names like India pacer Avesh Khan, all-rounder Shubham Sharma and Tripuresh Singh, who played a brilliant knock in last year's final and scored a half-century, according to a release.

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The women's squad has experienced all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, adding strength and balance to the side.

Divyaraj Singh Kirar of Chambal Ghariyals said, "We came very close to winning the trophy last year, and that has only made us more determined this season. We are confident that the squads have the quality and balance to deliver strong results. The team includes some of the finest players from the state, with a good mix of experienced names and exciting young talent. MPL has grown into a wonderful platform for youngsters to showcase their skills and take the next step in their cricket journey."

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The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup will begin on June 3 with Gwalior Cheetahs playing Ujjain Falcons in the first match of the men's tournament at the Holkar Stadium.

MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring 10 men's teams and five women's franchises, a release said.

Three new franchises have been added to the men's tournament with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles coming in as the new teams. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Chambal Ghariyals Men's Squad: Akshay Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Ankush Singh, Apurve Dwivedi, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Karan Tiwari, Madhur Seth, Mayur Singh Patel, Piyush Patel, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Shubham Sharma, Tripuresh Singh, Yash Kumar Lodhi

Chambal Ghariyals Women's Squad: Jincy George, Aditi Panwar, Pooja Vastrakar, Rahila Firdous, Dhani Buchade, Kanishka Thakur, Anamika Raghuwanshi, Khyati Shukla, Purvi Khanna, Somiya Ali Ansari, Rachna Yadav, Siddhi Dubey, Vaishnavi Singh, Avni Tater, Aditi Tiwari. (ANI)

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