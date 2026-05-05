Sports News | Chaminda Vaas Hails Wasim Akram as 'complete Fast Bowler', Praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Swing Bowling

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Legendary Sri Lanka seamer Chaminda Vaas has hailed Pakistan great Wasim Akram as the "complete fast bowler", while also underlining the continued relevance of swing bowling in modern cricket, including the impact of India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar in limited-overs formats.

Widely regarded as one of the finest exponents of swing, Vaas built a distinguished career on precision and movement rather than raw pace. Across 111 Tests, he claimed 355 wickets and scored 3089 runs, in addition to 400 wickets and 2025 runs in ODIs.

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Reflecting on the art of swing bowling, Vaas placed Akram at the pinnacle of fast bowling excellence. "Wasim Akram, for me, was the complete fast bowler," Vaas told Olympics.com. "He had everything - pace, control and the ability to swing the ball both ways. But what really made him special was how late the ball would move. Batsmen had very little time to adjust."

Often revered as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram's record backs that assessment, with 414 wickets in 104 Tests and 502 wickets in 356 ODIs, alongside significant contributions with the bat.

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Vaas also spoke about Akram's long-time new-ball partner Waqar Younis, highlighting the contrasting yet equally devastating qualities of the duo. "Waqar was different," Vaas explained. "He was quicker through the air and very dangerous with reverse swing. His yorkers were deadly. When he got the old ball reversing, it was very difficult for any batsman in the world."

Waqar, who represented Pakistan for over a decade, finished with 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI scalps, forming one of the most feared fast-bowling partnerships in cricket history alongside Akram.

Vaas emphasised the transformative role of reverse swing in fast bowling. "It changed the way bowlers approached the game. Earlier, once the ball got old, it became easier for batsmen. But with reverse swing, bowlers always had a chance. That's why Wasim and Waqar were such a lethal combination - they could hurt you at any stage of the innings," he said.

Turning to the modern game, Vaas pointed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar as an example of swing bowling's continued relevance in white-ball cricket. "Bhuvneshwar showed that swing bowling is still very relevant, even in white-ball formats," Vaas pointed out. "With the new ball, he could move it both ways and trouble top-order batsmen. It's about control and understanding your strengths."

Since his debut in 2012, Bhuvneshwar has taken 63 Test wickets, 141 in ODIs and 90 in T20Is, while also emerging as one of the leading wicket-taking pacers in the IPL.

Vaas stressed that swing bowling is as much about intelligence as execution. "People often say swing bowlers need helpful conditions, but great bowlers find a way. They adjust their lengths, their angles, and even how they use the crease."

He further highlighted the mental aspect of the craft. "Swing bowling is a thinking bowler's game. You have to set batsmen up, understand their weaknesses, and then use swing as your weapon. It's not just about moving the ball - it's about when and how you do it."

Despite the evolution of the modern game towards flatter pitches and aggressive batting, Vaas remains confident that swing bowling will retain its significance.

"No matter how much the game changes, if the ball is swinging, the bowler is always in control," he concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)