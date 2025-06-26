By Vipul Kashyap

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): India's Commonwealth Games medalist Eldhose Paul said that a lot of infrastructure change has taken place in the country's sporting scene over the last 10 years, and the facilities have only improved in standard.

Paul spoke to ANI at the newly opened Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "My point of view is that there have been a lot of changes in the last 10 years. The main thing is the infrastructure. I have been to other countries for competitions, like Europe and America. I have been to almost all the world-standard Olympic training centres. The centres that we have now are all the same. All the athletes are getting the same facilities here."

He also said that the facility standard, availability of equipment, machines, etc, have increased and things have become much more accessible for athletes.

"For example, recovery machines, sauna, steam, jacuzzi. The main thing is the recovery experts or physios. Earlier, there were maximum 1 or 2 physios in a single centre. For so many athletes, one or two physios are very difficult. It was the same for the masseuse, just one or two. Manageability and recovery were very low. Now, the availability of recovery experts and supporting staff has increased," he added.

He said that everything is under one roof, be it physiotherapy facilities, gym, swimming facilities or rehab. This is very big for athletes," he concluded. (ANI)

