New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Throughout cricket's rich history, several superstars of the game have redefined the concept of longevity at various times, whether through their level of activity at a certain age, trophies, records, or consistency. Be it the unmatched consistency offered by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, a fiery 22 year run at the frontline for England by pacer James Anderson or the records and team accomplishments achieved by Mithali Raj for India during the back-end of her 23-year-old career, the sport is full of examples where the phrase "ageing like fine wine" could be used to perfection.

The latest entrant to this club of cricketers with rare levels of longevity is the South African spinner Imran Tahir. At the age of 46, this Lahore-born spinner is still an active force in the T20 league circuit across the world, recently leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to the Global Super League in the second season as a captain.

As a captain, Tahir led from the front. The veteran spinner, known for running all over the field while celebrating, still bustles with energy that even several youngsters would envy. Not only did he take two wickets in the final against Rangpur Riders, but he also emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament' as a leading wicket-taker, with 14 scalps in five matches at an average of 9.28 and best figures of 4/12. He took two four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

After his 40th birthday, Tahir has still maintained the consistency that gave him 293 international wickets for South Africa in 165 matches at an average of over 25.

Since turning 40, Tahir has played a massive 200 T20 matches, picking up 266 wickets at an average of 18.54, with an economy rate of 6.86. His best figures are 5/25, having produced five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls after entering the fourth decade of his life. After his 40th birthday, he is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket worldwide.

His bowling average and economy rate after turning 40 is better than his overall career stats in T20 cricket, with his overall bowling average being 19.69 and economy rate being 6.96. 200 of his 547 wickets in the format have come after the age of 40.

His knockout stage statistics after turning 40 are solid, 28 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 25.57, with best figures of 3/7, making him one of the most reliable bowlers to turn to during a tough match, even at this age.

In eight T20 competition finals after turning 40, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 18.00, at an economy rate of 6.71, with best figures of 3/33.

The fourth decade of his life has been the one filled with championship titles and individual accomplishments, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans in 2021 (leading wicket taker for his team, overall fourth with 13 scalps at an average of 13.07, economy rate of 6.80), Caribbean Premier League 2023 title with Guyana Amazon Warriors (leading wicket-taker for his side and overall second-highest with 18 wickets at an average of 15.44 and economy rate of 6.22), the Indian Premier League (IPL) Purple Cap for most wickets in 2019 runners-up season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (26 wickets at an average of 16.57 and economy rate of 6.69), and the latest Global Super League.

Three trophies, one of them as a captain and an IPL Purple Cap for one of the most successful franchises of the world after turning 40, seal Tahir's legacy as one of the greatest T20 cricketers ever. With his supreme fitness and dedication to his craft, he has opened up an avenue for cricketers to chase the adrenaline that comes with taking wickets, trophies, and awards, even after they slow down by international cricket standards. Having made his first-class cricket debut in 1996/97 and retiring from international cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Tahir's fitness and devotion to the art of spin bowling almost 30 years into the game are no doubt inspirational. (ANI)

