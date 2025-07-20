Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches: The Pakistan National Cricket Team will tour Bangladesh in what promises to be a fascinating BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series. The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will be high on confidence and momentum after registering their maiden T20I series victory over Sri Lanka and the fact that they are playing at home will surely give them a bit of advantage. Both teams will look to have a good performance in the T20I series, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next year. In this article, we shall take a look at where to watch the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team matches in India. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get BAN vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

While Bangladesh would have the advantage of playing at home, Pakistan will take confidence from the impressive record they have against Litton Das and co in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh 19 times in T20Is while losing just three times and earlier this year, Salman Ali Agha had registered a 3-0 whitewash over the same opponents. BAN vs PAK 2025: BCB Announces Bangladesh T20I Squad for Pakistan Series at Home.

Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 2025 T20I series does not have any official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming in India?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series in India. Fans in India can watch the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 99. Pakistan had a good outing against Bangladesh and while they would start as favourites, they would not take Litton Das and co lightly in their backyard.

