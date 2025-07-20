One of the four holy grail Premier Night Events (PLE) of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the SummerSlam has been a fan favourite ever since its inception in 1988 and will, for the first time in its history, be a two-night event for the upcoming SummerSlam 2025 PLE in August. SummerSlam was the first WWE PLE to take place outside North America, with the 1992 edition taking place at Wembley Stadium in London. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Across 37 editions of SummerSlam, the PLE has seen several moments that have remained etched in the memories of fans across the years, which include some of the best wrestlers over the generations. Let us check out the top five SummerSlam moments ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025 below.

Shane McMahon's Fall From Titantron (SummerSlam 2000)

In what can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime moment, Shane McMahon took a death-defying fall from the titantron during SummerSlam 2000, during his match against Steve Blackman. McMahon was facing Blackman for the WWE Hardcore Championship, where both wrestlers went to extreme lengths and heights.

McMahon, in the final moments of the contest, when up on the titantron to save himself from Blackman, but the former MMA fighter followed the champion up, and ended up pushing the former WCW boss off the steel rig.

Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall

Shawn Michaels' Return!

WWE's poster boy in the mid-1990s, Shawn Michaels, offscreen issues and a back injury, put the star performer out of wrestling for good in 1998. Triple-H took over DX and carved his name as a top performer with Michaels out of action. However, upon his return to WWE, Michaels proposed the restart of DX, which Triple-H agreed but turned on his long-time friend, which set up a title-clash for SummerSlam 2002 in a no-holds-barred match.

Michaels made his first WWE PLE appearance during SummerSlam 2002, which to date saw one of the biggest pops, which ended in the Hall of Famer winning his first World Heavyweight Title.

Shawn Michaels Wins World Heavyweight Title

Brock Lesnar Brings Out A Tractor

Over the years, wrestlers have brought out several drivable vehicles into the ring, with Stone Cold Steve Austin using a beer truck, monster truck, and pick-up truck. However, this was topped by Brock Lesnar, who during his Last Man Standing match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 came out in a tractor.

Lesnar ended up using the tractor to topple the ring with Roman Reigns still inside the squared circle, in one of the most jaw-dropping moments.

Brock Lesnar Comes Out in a Tractor

Ultimate Warrior Shocks Crowd

In the first-ever SummerSlam 1988, The Honky Tonk Man put up his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Brutus Beefcake, who unfortunately suffered an injury, which led the former to lay down an open challenge.

Responding to the challenge, Ultimate Warrior responded with much to the ovation of the fans present, and ended up winning the match in merely 31 seconds, ending Tonk Man's title reign of 454 days in a jiffy. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in Two-Night Event PLE at MetLife Stadium.

Ultimate Warrior Emerges

Battle of Legends

In a clash of generational talents, Hulk Hogan, who was the face of WWE during the 1980s, took on Shawn Michaels, who reigned supreme in the 1990s. A dream match for many wrestling fans came true during SummerSlam 2025, which saw an ace performer, Hogan, take on a technically superior Michaels, which eventually ended up being a comical farce.

Unfortunately, the match did not live up to the expectations due to Michaels' disagreement with backstage politics by Hogan, and ended up overselling every move, which did end in Hulkamania's victory.

Hulk Hogan vs Shawn Michaels Once-A-Lifetime-Match

