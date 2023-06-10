Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC and coach Thomas Brdaric have mutually parted ways following the conclusion of the football season 2022-23.

Brdaric served as the team's coach for 28 games in all: winning ten, drawing eight and losing ten. Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52, as per a press release from the club.

The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals.

He was also in charge during the course of the Indian Super League (ISL) where the Marina Machans finished the league stage in eighth position with 27 points.

Brdaric's men last took part in the Super Cup as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Placed in Group D, Chennaiyin finished in third position with one win, one loss and one draw and a total of four points.

They were below ISL clubs Mumbai City and NorthEast United, who had got six points each with two wins and a loss in three matches.

Chennaiyin FC thanked coach Thomas for his contributions and passion for the craft and wished him the best in all his future endeavours. The club will make a decision on the head coach for the 2023-24 season shortly.

"Thank you for your valuable contributions and the memories, Thomas. Your energy and passion were key in lifting the Marina Arena after two years away. Go well, Coach #AllInForChennaiyin," tweeted the club's official Twitter handle.

The club was formed in 2014 and has its home stadium in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

They have won two ISL titles in 2015, 2017-18 and ended as runners-up in 2019-20.

Chennaiyin was also runners-up in the 2019 Super Cup. (ANI)

