The India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final has turned out to be in a pretty interesting phase at the moment. Heading into Day 4, Australia are 296 runs ahead with six wickets in hand and India’s bowlers would hope to bring the fire early on and end their effort to as low a score as possible. Australia remain ahead, though but India’s chances cannot be counted out, especially after the way they fought back despite being 151/5 at one stage in the second innings of this match. However, a worrying factor for fans on both sides is that there’s a rain threat hovering over this match on Days 4 and 5. India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Test Match on TV.

As per Accuweather, there’s a ‘Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms’ in London on Day 4. The weather forecast states that the weather would be inclement from 2 pm to 9 pm local time. Fans can expect rain and thunderstorm to have an impact on the game on Day 4. The weather would improve as the close of play approaches. So, what happens if play happens in patches or even gets washed out on Day 4? The good news is that there’s a reserve day for this final (June 12) in case play is not possible on one or two days.

If fans may recall, the last edition of the World Test Championship final too had two days of washout and play had to be moved to the reserve day for a result to happen. With rain threat looming large, Australia, who are in a control of the match at the end of Day 3, would ne unhappier of the two sides as they would back themselves to close out the match as soon as possible.

