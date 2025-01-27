Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) scheduled to be held from February 22 to 25, at the renowned ski resort Gulmarg.

The meeting focused on ensuring the successful conduct of the event and strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as a premier destination for winter sports.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD)/Information, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports (YS&S), Secretary PW(R&B), Secretary Health & Medical Education, senior police officers, heads of departments, Director Information, and other concerned officials.

Commissioner Secretary YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez, gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the success of the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which significantly boosted the popularity of Gulmarg and Kashmir as global winter tourism destinations. This year, the 5th edition has once again been allotted to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, he informed.

The meeting was informed that the event is split into two phases: one held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, and the second in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25.

Over 1,000 athletes from 35 states, Union Territories and sports boards are expected to participate in competitions such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding and a demonstration sport--snowshoe racing.

The venues for the events include Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club. The meeting reviewed the organizational framework, including technical and logistics arrangements, with the event being funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Committees for coordination, registration, and logistics have already been constituted, with registrations underway. The meeting was informed that the mascot for the 5th edition, a snow leopard, and the event's logo had been finalized.

Publicity efforts, including hoardings and mascot displays at major cities and airports such as Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu and Amritsar, are in full swing.

In terms of media and publicity, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been actively involved in pre-event, event, and post-event coverage.

A community engagement slogan, "Aes Che Praraan" (We Are Waiting), has been adopted to involve local communities in the games.

Teams and officials are expected to arrive in Srinagar on February 21, where a help desk at the airport will assist with logistics arrangements. The event will also feature cultural evenings, a grand opening ceremony and comprehensive arrangements for transportation, traffic management, health services, water supply, sanitation and food for participants and officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 mascot, the snow leopard, symbolizing the region's rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of ensuring seamless coordination and preparedness for any unforeseen situations including accidents Chief Secretary asked the department to have some prominent sports celebrities at the event to enhance the event's visibility and appeal.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a commemorative souvenir and launched a multimedia campaign--including print, electronic, and social media initiatives--for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the preparations and reiterated the government's commitment to making the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games a grand success.

He commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved and emphasized the importance of showcasing Jammu & Kashmir's potential as a hub for winter sports and tourism. (ANI)

