India Likely XI for 3rd T20I vs England at Rajkot: India National Cricket Team have started the England series on a high as they have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series and are very near to a series victory. The next match of the series is at Rajkot and if India wins the match they will seal the series victory in their favour. India has produced a dominant performance in the first T20I at Kolkata. The second match was much closer but in the end India managed to go over the finishing line. Despite being selected in the squad, Mohammed Shami is yet to make an appearance in the playing XI. Also the team faced some injury scares in the last game. Fans eager to know if there will be any changes in the Team India playing XI will get the entire information here. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Announced: Three Lions Select Unchanged Side For Match in Rajkot.

Sanju Samson started well in the first match against England and was trapped by Jofra Archer in the next match. Although Samson will continue at the top along with Abhishek Sharma who was phenomenal in the first match. Tilak Varma produced a sensational performance helping India to win in the second T20I at Chennai. Thus him and captain Suryakumar Yadav will continue in the middle order. So will Hardik Pandya although he is yet to show his prowess with both bat and ball. With Rinku Singh out with a back spasm, Axar Patel might be promoted in the batting order. Dhurv Jurel has failed to impress in the second T20I at Chennai and hence the second seam-bowling all-rounder's slot will be given to either of Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh.

The conditions of Chennai demanded the presence of an extra spinner in Washington Sundar but he couldn't make a big impact with the bat. With Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi in terrific form and putting the opposition in pressure by bowling in tandem, they guarantee eight overs. Arshdeep Singh has provided India with new ball wickets and was supported by Sundar and Hardik Pandya in the first two matches. But Axar Patel has also been present and hence Sundar can make way to an extra seam bowling option in Mohammed Shami and the combination can be similar to the one which played at the Eden Gardens in the first T20I. Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2024.

India's Likely XI for 3rd T20I 2025 vs England

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

